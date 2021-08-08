Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 32,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.