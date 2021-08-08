South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.