Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Southside Bancshares worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

