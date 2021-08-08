Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

SWX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $72.10. 313,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.90. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

