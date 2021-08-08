Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 11,787,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,372,895. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

