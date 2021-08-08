Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.08. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 5,646 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.23.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

