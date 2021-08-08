SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.72 million and $359,638.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00124457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.09 or 1.00038954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00789521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

