SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.57% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.99 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.