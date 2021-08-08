SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

