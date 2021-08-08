SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Aries Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 604,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

