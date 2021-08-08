SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $127.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

