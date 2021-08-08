Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00033612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00281769 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00033333 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

