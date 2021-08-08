Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

