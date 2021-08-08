SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Tops $298,792.61

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $298,792.61 and $108.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.52 or 0.99790868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.71 or 0.01052857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00349903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00364214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00068180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004504 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

