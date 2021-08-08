SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $316,825.36 and $112.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,708.55 or 1.00404350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00030776 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.01093467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00377193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004622 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

