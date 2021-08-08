Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NYSE SR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 192,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.22.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

