Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $980.80 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

