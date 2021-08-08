Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 92,061 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

