Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of REPX opened at $19.27 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

In related news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

