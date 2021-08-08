Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 7,526 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

