Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 8,739 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OraSure Technologies worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.