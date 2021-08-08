Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $79.42 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

