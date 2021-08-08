Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 78,930 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,930 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $176,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.