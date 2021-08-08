Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after buying an additional 218,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Express by 607.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

