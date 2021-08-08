SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

