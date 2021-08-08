Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.63 ($6.78).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN opened at GBX 459.20 ($6.00) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 461.71. The company has a market cap of £14.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.