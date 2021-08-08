Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of STN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

