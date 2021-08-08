StarTek (SRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect StarTek to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

