STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.73 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.88 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00820586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00098790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00039532 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

