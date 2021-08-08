State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,414 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

