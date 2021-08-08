State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 530 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

