State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,650 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Covetrus worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Covetrus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock worth $1,667,969. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $22.60 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -282.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

