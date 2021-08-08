State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 877 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EAT opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,731.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,996. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

