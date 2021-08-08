State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

CADE stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

