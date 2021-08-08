State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Domtar by 410.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Domtar by 939.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 81,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

