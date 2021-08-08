State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

