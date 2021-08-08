Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Announces Earnings Results

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MITO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,016. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

MITO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.