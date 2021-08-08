Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

STLJF opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

