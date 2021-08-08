Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$52.00 price objective on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.39.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE:SJ opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.