Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $560.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:SCL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 46,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,941 shares of company stock worth $809,342 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.