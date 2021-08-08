STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY 2022 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $216.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96. STERIS has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

