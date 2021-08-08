Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 14,382 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

CP stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

