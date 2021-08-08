Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,673 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BME opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.54. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

