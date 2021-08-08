Stream Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $109,600.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.38 or 0.00819583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00098589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

