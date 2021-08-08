Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Shares of FUJHY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

