Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $27.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.