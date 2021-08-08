Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

