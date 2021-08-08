Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

