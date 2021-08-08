Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of SU stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $279,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $1,498,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
