Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SU stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $279,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $1,498,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

