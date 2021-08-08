Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $173.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,639,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the period.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

